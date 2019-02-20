Will Obama Be At The Big Game Tonight?

Tonight it’s the “battle of the Blues”… Duke vs. UNC and rumor has it that former President Barack Obama may attend.

The Duke-UNC basketball game is always known for attracting celebrities but Duke officials are not confirming whether or not Obama will actually attend. However extra measures are being taken, leaving fans wondering if it’s because of the Obama.

The Tobacco Road showdown will happen tonight at Cameron Indoor stadium at 9pm.

Source: The N&O

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: