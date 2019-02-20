Voices: Here’s To Life With Ms. Anita Wilson

"Here's To Life!"

Radio One Exclusive
| 02.19.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Grammy-nominated Gospel artist Ms. Anita Wilson is switching it up just a little bit. Wilson has released her new single “Here’s To Life” which is Gospel-infused with Jazz and it’s amazing!

Ms. Wilson talks about the single and the connection to her husband and father, why did she choose Jazz and her concert series accompanying the track. We also get Wilson to answer the question, Where is the Mecca of Gospel Music: Detroit or Chicago?

Watch the video to Ms. Anita Wilson’s new single “Here’s To life” below

More Episodes Of Voices

RELATED: Voices: Todd Dulaney “To Africa With Love” & “Unchurched”

RELATED: Voices: Casey J. Invites You To “The Gathering” [Video]

RELATED: Voices At Urban One Honors: Marvin Sapp Talks Gospel Mecca & Commissioned Reunion!

Voices: Here’s To Life With Ms. Anita Wilson was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close