New Evidence Suggest Smollett’s Involvement In Attack

Actor Jussie Smollett is still vehemently denying any involvement in the attack however, Chicago police report that new evidence is NOT painting Smollett in a positive light.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that there’s “new evidence” that suggests that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself.

Two Nigerian brothers Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo were taken into custody and question after being identified as the figures on video the night of the attack. They totally cooperated with authorities and were released.

The duo issued a statement to CNN Saturday night saying;

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with,” the statement read. “He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying. “One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video,” the statement continued. “It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.”

Many of Smollette’s fans have pointed out that Chicago police have a history of not being the most trustworthy and hoping none of this was a hoax.

