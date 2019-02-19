CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

New Evidence Suggest Smollett’s Involvement In Attack

0 reads
Leave a comment
Billboard's 10th Annual Women In Music - Outside Arrivals

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Actor Jussie Smollett is still vehemently denying any involvement in the attack however, Chicago police report that new evidence is NOT painting Smollett in a positive light.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that there’s “new evidence” that suggests that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself.

Two Nigerian brothers Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo were taken into custody and question after being identified as the figures on video the night of the attack.  They totally cooperated with authorities and were released.

The duo issued a statement to CNN Saturday night saying;

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with,” the statement read. “He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.

“One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video,” the statement continued. “It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.”

Many of Smollette’s fans have pointed out that Chicago police have a history of not being the most trustworthy and hoping none of this was a hoax.

source:  CNN.com

attack , Jussie Smollet , new evidence

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close