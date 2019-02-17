Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson’s Years of Impact Continues To Grow Eastern Star Church

Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson, Sr. is a spirit-filled preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who accepted his call to ministry at the age of 17 and he hasn’t stopped impacting lives since.

Pastor Johnson received a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Religion fromBishop College in Dallas, Texas, graduating with honors, before attending Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In 1988, he became the pastor of Eastern Star Church and under his leadership, the congregation has over 10,000 members, with three worship facilities across the city and over 130 full and part-time employees and more than 30 ministries that meet the spiritual, social, and physical needs of its growing congregation.

This growth is the result of sound biblical principles, expository preaching and teaching, and an innovative approach to church business.

The success of Eastern Star Church has attributed to the biblical principle of sowing and reaping and giving back 10% of its Annual Budget to the community.

