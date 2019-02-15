Grocery Store Owner Receives Death Threats After Ad ‘Hell Has Open Borders’ Runs In Circular

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Imagine opening up your local grocery stores circular to see an advertisement that you didn’t like? According to Christian Post, a owner of a grocery store began getting death threats in response to an advertisement that was running in his paper.

Reggy McDaniel, the Christian owner of Mac’s grocery store sent the weekly circular out with a message on it saying, “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”

During an interview he mentioned that the purpose of the ad was “to get people to thinking about their salvation.” This story has been drawing the attention of several news outlets and are making some customers very upset.

One said, “Please remove me from any mailers. I will no longer shop in your store. I find your mixture of religion and politics disgusting.”

While McDaniel wasn’t trying to be political it was talking about the current boarder issues we all see in the news.

He added, “I thought it was a really good Christian statement that Heaven has gates and borders and it does have a strict immigration policy: you’ve got to believe in the Son, Jesus Christ, or you don’t get there.”

Even with the death threat, McDaniel shook it off and will continue to run his business the way he chooses to.

