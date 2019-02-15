CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Grocery Store Owner Receives Death Threats After Ad ‘Hell Has Open Borders’ Runs In Circular

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Dannon yogurt waits on a dairy shelve fo

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Imagine opening up your local grocery stores circular to see an advertisement that you didn’t like? According to Christian Post, a owner of a grocery store began getting death threats in response to an advertisement that was running in his paper.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Reggy McDaniel, the Christian owner of Mac’s grocery store sent the weekly circular out with a message on it saying, “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”

SEE ALSO: Arkansas Man Accused Of Making Death Threats Against CNN Anchor Don Lemon

During an interview he mentioned that the purpose of the ad was “to get people to thinking about their salvation.” This story has been drawing the attention of several news outlets and are making some customers very upset.

One said, “Please remove me from any mailers. I will no longer shop in your store. I find your mixture of religion and politics disgusting.”

While McDaniel wasn’t trying to be political it was talking about the current boarder issues we all see in the news.

He added, “I thought it was a really good Christian statement that Heaven has gates and borders and it does have a strict immigration policy: you’ve got to believe in the Son, Jesus Christ, or you don’t get there.”

Even with the death threat, McDaniel shook it off and will continue to run his business the way he chooses to.

Check out some healthy smoothies below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

12 photos Launch gallery

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

Continue reading This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

Grocery Store Owner Receives Death Threats After Ad ‘Hell Has Open Borders’ Runs In Circular was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close