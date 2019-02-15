CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Introducing The Artist Spotlight With Jerry Smith Featuring Anthony Adeion Hill {VIDEO}

The Artist Spotlight is a series highlighting Inspirational singers that share their story trials and tribulations to this point of their life. As we all know, nothing is easy.

Sitting down with Anthony Adeion Hill, to talk about his music ministry, working with Pastor Shirley Caesar, and overcoming the loss of his mother and father.

Anthony, tells how God guided him and got him to write his latest single, Hold On!

Anthony Adeion Hill

