Loving Her Legacy : Toni Morrison

We know her as Toni Morrison. She was born Chloe Ardelia Wofford on February 18, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio.

Toni attended Howard University, where she earned her Bachelors. Later, she attended Cornell University, earning her Masters.

Toni Morrison is the first African-American woman to receive a Nobel Prize. Her outstanding work as an author made her the recipient of several awards.

In addition to the Nobel Prize, she earned the Pulitzer, Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children, Presidential Medal of Freedom, American Book Award , and many more.

“You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down.” – Toni Morrison

