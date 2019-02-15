Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

11 reads Leave a comment
24th Annual African American Celebration in Cary
- Saturday Feb. 16th
- 11am
- Cary Theatre – 122 East Chatham St.
- Free
Out Of Darkness Empowerment
|Event Date:
02/16/2019
|Event Time:
11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
YES
|Venue Name:
Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections International
|Address Line 1:
601 Ramsey St
|City, State, Zip:
Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
If you have experienced Rape/Sexual Assault or Domestic Violence and are still living in darkness trying to cope or if you are a survivor, we would love for you to join us for our by-monthly Empowerment session.
|Event Contact:
Apostle Gail Pate
|Event Contact Number:
(910) 286-3255
|Event Contact Email:
healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
healinghandsofloveministries.net
We Are Connect-ED with Microsoft
|Event Date:
2/17/19
|Event Time:
9:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
YES
|Venue Name:
Microsoft Store at Streets of Southpoint
|Address Line 1:
6910 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27713
|City, State, Zip:
Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
We Are Connect-ED with Microsoft is an exclusive complimentary event for 501(c)3 executive directors, entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals looking to network with others within the Southeast Region. The event is structured where subject matter experts are brought in on a variety of topics where you can sharpen your skills and broaden your knowledge. There is also dedicated time before and after each event for open networking to begin fostering strategic partners and potential referral opportunities.
|Event Contact:
ED Dudley
|Event Contact Number:
919-797-4505
|Event Contact Email:
ED@L2PFinancial.com
|Event Web Site:
http://www.weareconnect-ed.com
Dr. Sherlock Bally, "When the Remnant Rises
|Event Date:
2/17/2019
|Event Time:
11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
YES
|Venue Name:
Evangel Church
|Address Line 1:
201 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|Event Description:
Evangel Church is excited to announce an epic, four-day event featuring Dr. Sherlock Bally, prophetic speaker and author, and liaison to the Israeli Parliament. Dr. Bally's gift of sharing God's Word through direct, honest teaching is sure to give you new Spiritual revelation. At this event, Dr. Bally will teach on "When the Remnant Rises."
Join us at the following times at Evangel Church:
Sunday, February 17, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Monday, February 18 – Wednesday, February 20, 7 p.m. nightlyAbout Sherlock Bally
Dr. Bally, of Sherlock Bally Ministries, is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDS. For more information on Sherlock Bally Ministries, please visit http://www.sherlockballyministries.com
|Event Contact:
Evangel Church
|Event Contact Number:
9195523421
|Event Contact Email:
evangelchurch201@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
https://www.evangel-church.org/
