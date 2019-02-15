CLOSE
Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

East Meets West Unity Rally

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

24th Annual African American Celebration in Cary

  • Saturday Feb. 16th
  • 11am
  • Cary Theatre – 122 East Chatham St.
  • Free

 

 

Out Of Darkness Empowerment
Event Date:  02/16/2019
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections International
Address Line 1:  601 Ramsey St
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  If you have experienced Rape/Sexual Assault or Domestic Violence and are still living in darkness trying to cope or if you are a survivor, we would love for you to join us for our by-monthly Empowerment session.
Event Contact:  Apostle Gail Pate
Event Contact Number:  (910) 286-3255
Event Contact Email:  healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  healinghandsofloveministries.net

 

 

We Are Connect-ED with Microsoft
Event Date:  2/17/19
Event Time:  9:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Microsoft Store at Streets of Southpoint
Address Line 1:  6910 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27713
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  We Are Connect-ED with Microsoft is an exclusive complimentary event for 501(c)3 executive directors, entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals looking to network with others within the Southeast Region. The event is structured where subject matter experts are brought in on a variety of topics where you can sharpen your skills and broaden your knowledge. There is also dedicated time before and after each event for open networking to begin fostering strategic partners and potential referral opportunities.
Event Contact:  ED Dudley
Event Contact Number:  919-797-4505
Event Contact Email:  ED@L2PFinancial.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.weareconnect-ed.com

 

Dr. Sherlock Bally, “When the Remnant Rises
Event Date:  2/17/2019
Event Time:  11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Event Description:  Evangel Church is excited to announce an epic, four-day event featuring Dr. Sherlock Bally, prophetic speaker and author, and liaison to the Israeli Parliament. Dr. Bally’s gift of sharing God’s Word through direct, honest teaching is sure to give you new Spiritual revelation. At this event, Dr. Bally will teach on “When the Remnant Rises.”

Join us at the following times at Evangel Church:

Sunday, February 17, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday, February 18 – Wednesday, February 20, 7 p.m. nightlyAbout Sherlock Bally

Dr. Bally, of Sherlock Bally Ministries, is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDS. For more information on Sherlock Bally Ministries, please visit http://www.sherlockballyministries.com
Event Contact:  Evangel Church
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  evangelchurch201@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.evangel-church.org/

 

