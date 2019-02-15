Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Evangel Church is excited to announce an epic, four-day event featuring Dr. Sherlock Bally, prophetic speaker and author, and liaison to the Israeli Parliament. Dr. Bally’s gift of sharing God’s Word through direct, honest teaching is sure to give you new Spiritual revelation. At this event, Dr. Bally will teach on “When the Remnant Rises.” Join us at the following times at Evangel Church: Sunday, February 17, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, February 18 – Wednesday, February 20, 7 p.m. nightlyAbout Sherlock Bally Dr. Bally, of Sherlock Bally Ministries, is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDS. For more information on Sherlock Bally Ministries, please visit http://www.sherlockballyministries.com