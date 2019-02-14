CLOSE
2 Shot At Garner Walgreens Are In Serious Condition

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

According to officials  an investigation is underway for a double shooting at a Garner Walgreens that occurred Thursday morning and left two people with serious injuries. Authorities sent police, fire and EMS units to the Walgreens located at 1116 U.S. Highway 70 west  just before 10 a.m.

According to cbs17.com a Walgreens employee told a CBS 17 reporter that there was a robbery of the pharmacy and that the suspect wanted drugs. The suspect then shot a pharmacist and a pharmacy tech. Stephen Dennin has been identified as the suspect, he was shot by the police at the scene of the crime. Garner police said Dennin and the two victims are currently being treated at WakeMed for their gunshot wounds. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

2 Shot At Garner Walgreens Are In Serious Condition , Garner Police , Jerry Smith , Raleigh police , Stephen Dennin

