Amazon Announced They Will Not Open New York Headquarters

Thursday Amazon announced that they have decided not to open a new headquarters in New York City blaming local politicians who “had opposed our presence and will not work with us.” In December Amazon announced it would build a campus in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens for 25,000 employees, fueled by $3 billion in state and city incentives to Amazon.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” the company statement said. “For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term.”

The statement said., “While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City,”

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York, its incomparable dynamism, people, and culture — and particularly the community of Long Island City, where we have gotten to know so many optimistic, forward-leaning community leaders, small business owners, and residents.” Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: nbsnews.com

