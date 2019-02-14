Jussie Smollett Talks With Robin Roberts About Why He’s Angry

Actor Jussie Smollett can’t believe some people don’t trust his story. Smollett talks with GMA’s Robin Roberts this morning (Thursday) about how frustrated his is with the attack, the attackers and disbelievers.

Smollett who was attacked by 2 men in what many are saying is a hate crime, sat down with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts for his first televised interview.

“I’m pissed off. It’s the attackers, but it’s also the attacks,” he told Roberts in a clip from the sit-down released on Wednesday, also explaining that he was frustrated by those who didn’t believe this story. “Like, you know, at first it was the thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then that’s because it’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, how can you doubt that? How can you not believe that? It’s the truth.”

