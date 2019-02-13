Demetrius West Opens Up About The Wonderful Conversations He Has With God

02.13.19
Demetrius West has worked with gospel greats such as Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp and many more. His song “Open The Floodgates,” is inspiring, uplifting and fans are loving it.

West mentioned that when he first heard the song he wasn’t feeling it. He took it to rehearsal and got a different feeling for it.

He spoke to the Lord about what he should do with it and received a response.

West said, “He told me to get the song out.”

During a live performance they sang the song and the crowd loved every minute of it. West is thankful for this opportunity to not only get the music out, but to change the lives of people.

He always saw himself in this position and can’t wait to see what else God has planned for him. Make sure you listen to the full interview with Demetrius West up top!

