Nurse Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ To Patient In The Hospital [VIDEO]

Being in the hospital and dealing with sickness can truly bring you down, but for one patient she was uplifted by the voice of a nurse technician. According to News Channel 5 a video that’s now being passed around on social media shows, nurse tech Mikea Braden singing “Amazing Grace” to a sick patient.

Olivia Kilburn, who is the granddaughter of the patient shared the video on Facebook.

She wrote on her post, “My granny is sick at St. Thomas hospital in Nashville and she has been blessed with the BEST nurse tech.”

While Braden sang everyone in the room closed their eyes as they listened to her beautiful voice. The video has over 17,000 views since being posted.

One news channel mentioned that the sick patient has been released since the video was posted and is recovering at home. God bless this nurse for touching this patient with her voice!

