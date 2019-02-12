1 Out Of 3 Americans Say Blackface Is Okay To Wear On Halloween According To Pew Study

According to a survey Pew Research released Monday, about 1 in 3 Americans say that blackface is “always” or “sometimes” acceptable as part of a Halloween costume. The survey was done before the blackface scandal involved Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was first reported. A slight majority 53 percent of Americans said they thought it was unacceptable for a white person to darken their skin with makeup to appear to be a different race for a Halloween costume. 39 percent of white people who took the survey said that blackface can be acceptable at Halloween compared with 28 percent of Hispanic people and 19 percent of black people. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: washingtonpost.com

