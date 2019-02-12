CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

1 Out Of 3 Americans Say Blackface Is Okay To Wear On Halloween According To Pew Study

12 reads
Leave a comment
Winston Cup Die Hard 500

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

According to a survey Pew Research released Monday, about 1 in 3 Americans say that blackface is “always” or “sometimes” acceptable as part of a Halloween costume. The survey was done before the blackface scandal involved Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was first reported. A slight majority 53 percent of Americans said they thought it was unacceptable for a white person to darken their skin with makeup to appear to be a different race for a Halloween costume.  39 percent of white people who took the survey said that blackface can be acceptable at Halloween compared with 28 percent of Hispanic people and 19 percent of black people. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: washingtonpost.com

Blackface , Jerry Smith , Pew Study

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close