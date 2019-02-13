Loving Her Legacy : Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson was born; Taraji Penda Henson on September 11th, 1970 in Washington, District of Columbia.

Taraji P. Henson, graduated in 1988 from Oxon Hill High School ;after not getting into a performances arts high school that she didn’t get into.

Attending North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, studyingelectrical engineering . Henson, got into acting after failing precalculus. This motivated her to transfer to Howard University, where she studied theater.

Taraji P. Henson’s ; Around the Way Girl: A Memoir , is her testimony to her accomplishments. It lays the bricks to the path of how she overcame her challenges.

“I don’t harp on the negative because if you do, then there’s no progression. There’s no forward movement. You got to always look on the bright side of things, and we are in control. Like, you have control over the choices you make.” – Taraji P. Henson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID8zTphNRzU

