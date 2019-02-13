CLOSE
2019 Black History Month
Home2019 Black History Month

Loving Her Legacy : Taraji P. Henson

11 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

Source: Glenn Parsons / courtesy of Glenn Parsons

Taraji P. Henson was born; Taraji Penda Henson on September 11th, 1970 in Washington, District of Columbia.

Taraji P. Henson, graduated in 1988 from Oxon Hill High School ;after not getting into a performances arts high school that she didn’t get into.

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Attending North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, studyingelectrical engineering . Henson, got into acting after failing precalculus. This motivated her to transfer to  Howard University, where she studied theater.

Taraji P. Henson’s ; Around the Way Girl: A Memoir , is her testimony to her accomplishments. It lays the bricks to the path of how she overcame her challenges.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Talks Love For Successful Black Women, What Men Want & More 

“I don’t harp on the negative because if you do, then there’s no progression. There’s no forward movement. You got to always look on the bright side of things, and we are in control. Like, you have control over the choices you make.” – Taraji P. Henson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID8zTphNRzU

BHM , Taraji Henson

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close