Is Will Smith’s Aladdin Blue Genie, Scary?

Is the Blue Genie scary?

A new trailer for the upcoming live-action version of “Aladdin” has Will Smith playing the Genie, and many viewers say it’s not pleasing – even scary.

Some are referring to the blue figure as a smurf centaur or a 90’s Fruit Gusher.

First response from viewers was disappointment that Smith wasn’t blue but Smith later responded on Instagram that he would indeed be blue in the final film, “I’m gonna be BLUE! This is how the Genie is in Human/Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.”

Did Disney and Smith may have overdeliver?

The film lands in theaters on May 24.

Here’s the trailer… check it out about :52 in.

