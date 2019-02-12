CLOSE
National News
“Back To School Necklace”: Shows A Noose

Noose

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

A middle school classroom in Long Island, NY is being investigated after a picture of nooses were labeled “back to school necklaces” and placed on display in the classroom.

Arthur Mackey Jr., a pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in Roosevelt, said he received the image — which is part of a larger collage reportedly displayed in a classroom — from a teacher in the school system. He posted it on Facebook and called on the school district to take action.

“When I heard about it I said that this is outrageous,” Mackey told CNN. “The majority of students are minority students, African-American and Hispanic. For the image to be on the wall … is totally unacceptable.”
Read more and see the picture at CNN.com (source)
