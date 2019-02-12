CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham Pastor Address Sex Abuse Scandal

42 reads
Leave a comment
Way Of The Cross Procession Crosses Over New York's Brooklyn Bridge

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Pastor J.D. Greear, president of the 15-million-member Southern Baptist Convention and pastor of Durham mega-church, the Summit is addressing and working toward solutions of how to handle the sex abuse scandal at Southern Baptist Convention.

The Houston Chronicle printed a massive investigative report on sex abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention, which included 700 victims over 20 years, with church leaders resistant to make reforms.  The report included mugshots of those who were convicted or pleaded guilty.  They were pastors, Sunday school teachers, deacons and church volunteers.

Pastor Greear first addressed the coming scandal last fall, ahead of the article; and in a live Facebook video, Greear announced he had formed a study group to listen and receive input from victims and advocates that would develop recommendations for change.

Those affected by the abuse are wanting more in church reform.

Read more at ABC11.com

Pastor J.D. Greear , Sex Scandal , Southern Baptist Convention

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close