Durham Pastor Address Sex Abuse Scandal

Pastor J.D. Greear, president of the 15-million-member Southern Baptist Convention and pastor of Durham mega-church, the Summit is addressing and working toward solutions of how to handle the sex abuse scandal at Southern Baptist Convention.

The Houston Chronicle printed a massive investigative report on sex abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention, which included 700 victims over 20 years, with church leaders resistant to make reforms. The report included mugshots of those who were convicted or pleaded guilty. They were pastors, Sunday school teachers, deacons and church volunteers.

Pastor Greear first addressed the coming scandal last fall, ahead of the article; and in a live Facebook video, Greear announced he had formed a study group to listen and receive input from victims and advocates that would develop recommendations for change.

Those affected by the abuse are wanting more in church reform.

