Fayetteville Police Find Man Shot To Death In Vehicle

Monday authorities said Fayetteville police were searching for clues after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. Someone called police around 4 p.m. to report a shooting at the 800 block of Conestoga Drive. When the police arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives. Fayetteville police are asking that if anyone has information to call them at 910-818-2543.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

Fayetteville police , Jerry Smith , Man Found Shot To Death In Vehicle In Fayetteville

