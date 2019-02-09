CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Need Valentine’s Day Reservations? Waffle House Still Has Slots Available!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Retail Signs

Source: David Kozlowski / Getty

It’s not too late to book a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at Waffle House! This is the popular chain’s 12th year of offering a romantinc dinner complete with tablecloths and candles. It’s the only night that Waffle House takes reservations.

Participating restaurants in our area include, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Wake Forest, Knightdale and Morrisville. Get the complete list here.

 

 

 

IMG And Harlem Fashion Row Host 'Next Of Kin': An Evening Honoring Ruth E. Carter - Inside

#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row

28 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem’s Fashion Row

#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row

Harlem's Fashion Row celebrated their 12th year in existence in a major way: a partnership with IMG to open up New York Fashion Week. Brandice Daniels, the founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, honored Ruth E. Carter, esteemed costume designer, for her work and contributions to the culture. Daniels, known for not just putting on a regular fashion show,  fashion and art, with a museum like installation showcasing Carter's best work throughout the years, reimagined by fashion stylist, Ibrahim Kamara. The room was full of the Black elite, check out our gallery to see who was best dressed!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Need Valentine’s Day Reservations? Waffle House Still Has Slots Available! was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 6 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close