Need Valentine’s Day Reservations? Waffle House Still Has Slots Available!

It’s not too late to book a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at Waffle House! This is the popular chain’s 12th year of offering a romantinc dinner complete with tablecloths and candles. It’s the only night that Waffle House takes reservations.

Participating restaurants in our area include, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Wake Forest, Knightdale and Morrisville. Get the complete list here.

