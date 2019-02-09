Need Valentine’s Day Reservations? Waffle House Still Has Slots Available!

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s not too late to book a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at Waffle House! This is the popular chain’s 12th year of offering a romantinc dinner complete with tablecloths and candles. It’s the only night that Waffle House takes reservations.
Participating restaurants in our area include, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Wake Forest, Knightdale and Morrisville. Get the complete list here.
#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row
28 photos Launch gallery
#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row
1. BRANDICE DANIELSource:Getty 1 of 28
2. DAPPER DANSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. CHANEL IMANSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. RUTH E. CARTERSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. IBRAHIM KAMARASource:Getty 5 of 28
6. ODELL BECKHAM JR.Source:Getty 6 of 28
7. CAM NEWTON AND VICTOR CRUZSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. DANIELLE JAMESSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. LINDSAY PEOPLES WAGNERSource:Getty 9 of 28
10. AAMITO LAGUMSource:Getty 10 of 28
11. SAFFI KARINASource:Getty 11 of 28
12. BOZOMA SAINT JOHNSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. MARQUITA PRINGSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. NAOMI MASONSource:Getty 14 of 28
15. ALTON MASONSource:Getty 15 of 28
16. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 16 of 28
17. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 17 of 28
18. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 18 of 28
19. KHALEA UNDERWOODSource:Hello Beautiful 19 of 28
20. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 20 of 28
21. UNDRA CELESTESource:Hello Beautiful 21 of 28
22. SEAN FRAZIERSource:Hello Beautiful 22 of 28
23. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 23 of 28
24. CLAIRE SULMERSSource:Hello Beautiful 24 of 28
25. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 25 of 28
26. DJ NIKSSource:Hello Beautiful 26 of 28
27. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 27 of 28
28. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 28 of 28
