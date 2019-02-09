CLOSE
Kanye West Victim OF Signature Forged On A $900,000 Advance Wire Performance Contract

TMZ reported a source told them that Malik Yusef secretly contacted designer Philipp Plein to book Kanye West to perform at their New York Fashion Week presentation happening scheduled for Monday.

The word is that Yusef reportedly posed as West’s representative and negotiated a $900,000 deal for West to perform at Plein’s runway fashion show. TMZ was able to obtain what looks like a contract document with Kanye West’s signature, presumably forged by the individual in question.

As the word that West was going to perform at the fashion show started to circulate on social media Kim Kardashian moved to get the record straight, tweeting out, “He’s not performing at any fashion show this season. Just a rumor.” Read ore about the story in the link below.

