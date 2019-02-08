Victoria Rowell Talks About Kristoff St. John’s Passing

For two decades Victoria Rowell and St. John portrayed Neil and Drucilla Winters on the popular soap opera “Young and the Restless.” First from 1993 to 1998 and next from 2003 to 2007. Their roles were groundbreaking for Black actors in the soap opera world. The award-winning actress Victori Rowell released a statement earlier this week sharing with the world how much she admired St. John and what is was like working with co-star Kristoff St. John.

She says “Kristoff was a joy,” “He lived for the day. He loved working in film, prime time and starring on The Young and the Restless. He cared about preserving the African-American legacy on the show and not being pigeon-holed into a Black storyline.” Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: