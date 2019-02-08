Lexi Is Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week”

Remember the Winans “Wherever I Go”? Check out the cover that popular singer and TV personality LEXI did with it.

Listen as Lexi talks with Melissa Wade about her latest musical venture, why she was about to give up, remarkable healing and upcoming wedding!!!!

Lexi returns with her newest single, “Wherever I Go,” from her Billboard-charting Motown Gospel debut, Just Listen. This powerful remake of The Winans’ classic hit is a passionate prayer that Lexi makes all her own.

It is a must-hear for gospel audiences everywhere.

