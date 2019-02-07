Todd Dulaney Shares How His New Song Is Reminding People That God Is Still Doing Things

Get Up Erica
| 02.07.19
Leave a comment
Todd Dulaney continues to give us music we love to hear that inspires us. His song, “You’re Doing It All Again” is winning souls.

The inspiration behind the song is to remind people that despite what you think God is doing things in your life. Todd believes that a lot of people lowered their expectation on what God can do, but then he shows us something great.

At some of his recent concerts including the one he did during the polar vortex he had a person come up to him and talk about how his song helped him. Todd will be in South Africa soon ministering to the people through song and the word.

He also spoke about helping TSA workers that weren’t getting paid during the government shutdown. Todd was able to literally help families survive through the rough times and is thankful that he was able to do it.

Make sure you listen to the full Todd Dulaney interview up top!

