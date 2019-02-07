Todd Dulaney Shares How His New Song Is Reminding People That God Is Still Doing Things

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Todd Dulaney continues to give us music we love to hear that inspires us. His song, “You’re Doing It All Again” is winning souls.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The inspiration behind the song is to remind people that despite what you think God is doing things in your life. Todd believes that a lot of people lowered their expectation on what God can do, but then he shows us something great.

SEE ALSO: Watch: Todd Dulaney Explains How He Regained His Wife’s Trust [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

At some of his recent concerts including the one he did during the polar vortex he had a person come up to him and talk about how his song helped him. Todd will be in South Africa soon ministering to the people through song and the word.

He also spoke about helping TSA workers that weren’t getting paid during the government shutdown. Todd was able to literally help families survive through the rough times and is thankful that he was able to do it.

Make sure you listen to the full Todd Dulaney interview up top!

See photos of Todd Dulaney below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS] 39 photos Launch gallery Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS] 1. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 1 of 39 2. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 2 of 39 3. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 3 of 39 4. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 4 of 39 5. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 5 of 39 6. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 6 of 39 7. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 7 of 39 8. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 8 of 39 9. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 9 of 39 10. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 10 of 39 11. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 11 of 39 12. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 12 of 39 13. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 13 of 39 14. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 14 of 39 15. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 15 of 39 16. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 16 of 39 17. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 17 of 39 18. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 18 of 39 19. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 19 of 39 20. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 20 of 39 21. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 21 of 39 22. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 22 of 39 23. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 23 of 39 24. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 24 of 39 25. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 25 of 39 26. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 26 of 39 27. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 27 of 39 28. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 28 of 39 29. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 29 of 39 30. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 30 of 39 31. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 31 of 39 32. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 32 of 39 33. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 33 of 39 34. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 34 of 39 35. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 35 of 39 36. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 36 of 39 37. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 37 of 39 38. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 38 of 39 39. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise Source: 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS] Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Todd Dulaney Shares How His New Song Is Reminding People That God Is Still Doing Things was originally published on getuperica.com