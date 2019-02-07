CLOSE
Elementary School Teachers Needed In NC

NC’s need for elementary school teachers “is becoming increasingly problematic,” according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

North Carolina public school teachers are not leaving their jobs in droves, but when they do leave, elementary schools are struggling the most to fill the empty teaching positions, according to a report shared with the State Board of Education.

Besides elementary teachers who teach core subjects, schools are also struggling to find elementary teachers to help students with disabilities and middle school math teachers.

Read more at WRAL.com

