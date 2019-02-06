Durham Woman Accused of Shooting Man In Domestic Dispute

Wednesday morning according to Durham police a woman has been placed in custody and a man is seriously injured after a domestic shooting. At 12:17 a.m. authorities received a shooting call on Bonsell Place, just off Fayetteville Street.

The report says a female shot a male and the male was taken into surgery with serious injuries. The shooting is under investigation at this time no charges have been announced nor has the identity of the victim or suspect been released. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

