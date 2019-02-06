Ariana Grande Pulls Out Of Grammy Awards Because Of Disagreement With Producers

Ariana Grande decided to pull out of performing and attending the 2019 Grammy Awards Show on February 10th due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform. Grande has been featured on billboards in Las Angeles promoting the show.

It was reported that Grande felt “insulted” after producers initially refused to allow her to perform the latest single “7 Rings” from her forthcoming album “Thank U Next.” The CD is set to be released two days before the Grammys. Read more in the link be low.

SOURCE: aol.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: