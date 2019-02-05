Stormy Daniels Lawsuit Against Michael Cohen Dismissed BY Judge

Monday a federal judge in Los Angeles formally dismissed porn actress Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

According to the order by U.S. District Court Judge James Otero, Daniels’ case against Cohen was tossed “with prejudice.” This means the case is permanently done and Trump’s one-time lawyer will “no longer face the threat of further litigation in this court or any other forum.” Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

