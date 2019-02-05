CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Female UNCG Student Finds Man Living In Her Apartment Closet Wearing Her Clothing

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reading is her thing

Source: Squaredpixels / Getty

A female student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro discovered a man living inside of her apartment closet. The man was wearing her clothing. She had noticed that some of her possessions had been missing. The student is a junior in college said that she and her roommate thought the apartment was haunted until Saturday afternoon when she found 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford in her closet wearing her clothing. She called the police and then talked to Swofford to keep him distracted while waiting for the police to arrive.  Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com 

 

Andrew Clyde Swofford , UNCG

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 7 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close