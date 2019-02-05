Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames Hospital For Death

Actor and “Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John was found dead on Sunday. Now, the late soap star’s ex-wife is saying the medical facility they held responsible for their son’s death is once again to blame.

The LAPD responded to a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday and confirmed that it was St. John, 52, and was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley.

Meanwhile, boxer Mia St. John, the late actor’s ex-wife, who’s also a professional boxer, tweeted and deleted her outrage at La Casa Mental Health hospital in Long Beach, where their 24-year-old son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014.

“That hospital killed our son then my husband thats what happened!” Mia tweeted early Monday morning, heartbreakingly adding, “They killed my family.”

Many close to St. John talk of how hard he took his son’s death and his ex-wife Mia is is most likely insinuating Kristoff died from the loss of their son led to her ex-husband’s tragic death.

read more at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: