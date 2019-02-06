CLOSE
Melissa Wade
HomeMelissa Wade

Heart Health: Symptoms Women Need To Know

2 reads
Leave a comment
Heart Disease Awareness

Source: Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Recent studies say, “For women less than 55 years old there has actually been an increase in the incidence of heart disease.

Mt. Sinai hospital cardiologist, Steinbaum says, “we are seeing risk factors likes high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes increasing the risk in this population that is otherwise really healthy.”

Symptoms can be different for women than men.

“For women, there are several different things that heart disease can present as. It can certainly be a feeling of indigestion: chest pressure, burning, squeezing, tightness,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist and spokesperson for the American Heart Association, told “CBS This Morning.”

Other symptoms can include:

  • shortness of breath
  • jaw pain
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • back pain
  • arm pain
  • extreme fatigue
  • light headedness

Read more on this article at CBSNEWS.com

heart disease , Heart Health , symptoms , Women's Health

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 16 hours ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close