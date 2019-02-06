Heart Health: Symptoms Women Need To Know

Recent studies say, “For women less than 55 years old there has actually been an increase in the incidence of heart disease.

Mt. Sinai hospital cardiologist, Steinbaum says, “we are seeing risk factors likes high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes increasing the risk in this population that is otherwise really healthy.”

Symptoms can be different for women than men.

“For women, there are several different things that heart disease can present as. It can certainly be a feeling of indigestion: chest pressure, burning, squeezing, tightness,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist and spokesperson for the American Heart Association, told “CBS This Morning.”

Other symptoms can include:

shortness of breath

jaw pain

nausea

vomiting

back pain

arm pain

extreme fatigue

light headedness

Read more on this article at CBSNEWS.com

