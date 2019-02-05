CLOSE
Kiyomi Says Bow Wow Dragged Her By The Hair

Source: Robert Nickelsberg / Getty

New information has become available in what tool place between Bow Wow and his estranged girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie on Sunday before they were both arrested. It is no secret that the couple has had a rough relationship with much of it showcased during the last season of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.

According to the police report Leslie said that the whole incident took place when Bow Wow went into a jealous rage after watching her speak to another man at a party. She stated that the argument between she and Bow Wow became heated when they returned to their Atlanta home. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: madamenorie.com

 

 

Bow Wow , Jerry Smith , Kiyomi

