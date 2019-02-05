Bennett College Raises $8.2 Million To Keep Accreditation

There is good news in Greensboro North Carolina. Bennett College for women has raised the money needed to to keep the college’s accreditation. Bennett College President, Phyllis Worthy Dawkins said “When we were cited in December that we would be removed from membership in SACS, we were told that we did not meet one standard, which was financial resources. And so, SACS has 90 to 95 standards, and that’s the only standard we did not meet. So, to that extent we have to produce $5 million to demonstrate financial stability.” 8.2 million dollars in total was raised to help the college reserve their accreditation..

SOURCE: wxii12.com

