Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff St. John

2017 Daytime EMMY Awards Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The passing of actor Kristoff St. John has sent a major ripple effect throughout Hollywood and beyond. For many, St. John and co-star Victoria Rowell represented black love in regards to soap operas. St. John was found dead in his California home at the age of 52 over the weekend.

RELATED: Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Dead At 52

Many took to social media to grieve over St. John’s passing including his Young & The Restless family and CBS.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person,” CBS said in a statement. “For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smiles and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

Rowell took to Twitter herself and said of St. John, “Though denied for a decade, you never stopped requesting for us to be reunited. Eternally I Love you.”

See more celebrity and fan reactions below.

