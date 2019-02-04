CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Chloe x Halle performed a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful” Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The Atlanta, GA natives are a product of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment label and also star on the Freeform show “Grown-ish.”

Press play above to get into their performance.

Related: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII

Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 7 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close