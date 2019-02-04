CLOSE
2019 Black History Month
Home2019 Black History Month

Loving Her Legacy: Jenifer Lewis

8 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Born Jenifer Jeanette Lewis, January 25, 1957; in Kinloch, Missouri.

She began her career on the stage of Broadway. Jenifer Lewis’ career in music and acting has rightfully deemed her as ‘The Mother Of Black Hollywood’.

BHM

Source: creative services / creative services

The Mother Of Black Hollywood is the best title to suite her memoir, where she opens up about how she was raised in Saint Louis, being diagnosed as bipolar , and her trails as a Black female actress.

Jenifer Lewis , showed you exactly who she was, when arriving to The Emmy’s in a red Nike rhinestone embellished sweatshirt. She boldly displayed her support for Colin Kaepernick and Nike after the controversial campaign.

Lewis continues to reign as her title, ‘The Mother Of Black Hollywood’. Being a singer, actress, and author; there are no limits to her legacy.

“You think you can go into all those auditions not knowing who you are? The work came after I found my sense of self – when I wasn’t so manic and desperate.”

-Jenifer Lewis

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

BHM , Jenifer Lewis

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 7 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close