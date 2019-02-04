Loving Her Legacy: Jenifer Lewis

Born Jenifer Jeanette Lewis, January 25, 1957; in Kinloch, Missouri.

She began her career on the stage of Broadway. Jenifer Lewis’ career in music and acting has rightfully deemed her as ‘The Mother Of Black Hollywood’.

The Mother Of Black Hollywood is the best title to suite her memoir, where she opens up about how she was raised in Saint Louis, being diagnosed as bipolar , and her trails as a Black female actress.

Jenifer Lewis , showed you exactly who she was, when arriving to The Emmy’s in a red Nike rhinestone embellished sweatshirt. She boldly displayed her support for Colin Kaepernick and Nike after the controversial campaign.

Lewis continues to reign as her title, ‘The Mother Of Black Hollywood’. Being a singer, actress, and author; there are no limits to her legacy.

“You think you can go into all those auditions not knowing who you are? The work came after I found my sense of self – when I wasn’t so manic and desperate.” -Jenifer Lewis

