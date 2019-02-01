Donald Lawrence Explains The Significance Of “Goshen” In His Album Title [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 02.01.19
Donald Lawrence has a new song featuring Le’Andria Johnson that left Erica Campbell and GRIFF speechless this morning (listen below). Having just released his Goshen 432HZ album with the Tri-City Singers, marking their 25th anniversary, Lawrence dropped by Get Up! Mornings to discuss reuniting the group after all these years and what inspired the album.  

Goshen – as seen in the Bible’s book of Exodus – was God’s protective place and Lawrence says he wanted his new music to parallel the book in a way that reminds people to be aware of their inner pharaohs because “sometimes we need to be delivered from ourselves,” he said, and to be open to God’s restoration because the next step is forward.

Press play to listen to his full interview up top!

 

