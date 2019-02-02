1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead At The Age Of 72

Louisa Moritz was among the first seven women who accused actor Bill Cosby of rape. Moritz alleged that Cosby assaulted her backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Moritz was a Cuban-American actress best known for her role as Rose in the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

She was also known for appearances in “Love, American Style,” and “Up in Smoke,” she passed away on January 4, 2019. Moritz died at the age of 72.

SOURCE: variety.com

