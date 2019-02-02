CLOSE
National
HomeNational

1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead At The Age Of 72

18 reads
Leave a comment
crying woman - filtered

Source: laflor / Getty

Louisa Moritz was among the first seven women who accused actor Bill Cosby of rape. Moritz alleged that Cosby assaulted her backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.  Moritz was a Cuban-American actress best known for her role as Rose in the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

She was also known for appearances in “Love, American Style,” and “Up in Smoke,”  she passed away on January 4, 2019. Moritz died at the age of 72.

SOURCE: variety.com

Bill Cosby , Jerry Smith , Louisa Moritz

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 hours ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 18 hours ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close