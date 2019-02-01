CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ To Returns To Television!

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Sunday Best

Source: Courtesy Of BET 

After a four-year hiatus, BET’s Sunday Best will be returning to to TV in Spring 2019.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The network announced the return of its hit talent search show with an audition link that can be found here. Kirk Franklin will return as the host and the judges have yet to be announced. 

Past Sunday Best winners include the following: 

Crystal Aikin (season 1)

Y’anna Crawley (season 2)

Le’Andria Johnson (season 3)

Amber Bullock (season 4)

Joshua Rogers (season 5)

Tasha Page-Lockhaer (season 6)

Geoffrey Golden (season 7)

Dathan Thigpen (season 8)

SEE ALSO: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Continue reading 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ To Returns To Television! was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 10 hours ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close