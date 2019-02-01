Report: People Who Attend Church Are Happier Than Those Who Don’t

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Church is no doubt a place for healing. A good Word, like-minds and worship music definitely set a tone for Sundays and other days in attendance. And the sentiment isn’t just in our heads. A new Pew Research Center report on religion and well-being found that religious attendance was linked to high levels of happiness in comparison to people who don’t attend church.

In the United States, 36 percent of actively religious people said they were “very happy” compared to 25 percent identified as “inactive” and “unaffiliated” churchgoers.

“Across 25 other countries for which data are available, the actively religious report being happier than the unaffiliated by a statistically significant margin in almost half (12 countries) and happier than inactively religious adults in roughly one-third (nine) of the countries,” the report stated.

Christian Post reports: Religious habits also make a major difference when it comes to the overall health of individuals, the study found. Among Americans who identify as Christian or another religious tradition and attend services at least once a month, 85 percent don’t smoke, compared to 74 percent of the religiously unaffiliated and 72 percent of those who attend services less often.

The study says active members enjoy the benefits of social connections and warn that “societies with declining levels of religious engagement, like the U.S., could be at risk for declines in personal and societal well-being.”

See the full report here

