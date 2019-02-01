Free Weekend Events From Our Community Calendar

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Black History Month Celebration
|Event Date:
|02/03/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
|Address Line 1:
|244 Slocomb Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville,NC,28311
|Event Description:
|Please join Piney Grove FWB in celebrating Black History
Month starting February 3, 2019 at our 11:00 AM service.
Our Honoree will be Gina V. Hawkins, Police Chief, City
of Fayetteville NC.February 10, 2019. Youth Presentation 8:00 A M worship service.
February 17, 2019, Unveiling Presentation 11:00 A M worship service.
February 24, 2019, Black History Month Finale, 11:00 A M worship
service.
District Elder Kerby Haire, Pastor. Piney Grove FWB Church, 244 Slocomb Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311. Church Phone 910-488-9050
|Event Contact:
|Pamilia McRae
|Event Contact Number:
|910-717-5731
|Event Contact Email:
|pamilia247@aol.com
|100 Voices/Community Youth Choir
|Event Date:
|02/02/2019
|Event Time:
|12:00n
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|100 Voices/Community Youth Choir
|Address Line 1:
|3209 Gresham Lake Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27615
|Event Description:
|This event is to bring together the youth in our communities in Wake, Durham, Cary and other neighboring cities to come and be apart of “100 Voices,” which is a Youth Choir. This group of youth will be in a atmosphere where God is First and taught while singing and being taught the Word of God. They will be in an environment that will assist them and guide them and also their families.
|Event Contact:
|Minister Racheemba Battles
|Event Contact Number:
|919-258-8301
|Event Contact Email:
|racheemba.battles1970@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|King’s Kingdom Ministries
|CFC Superbowl LIII Party
|Event Date:
|02/03/2019
|Event Time:
|4:30PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Christian Faith Center
|Address Line 1:
|101 South Peachtree
|City, State, Zip:
|27522
|Event Description:
|It’s Super Bowl Time! Come join us for an Epic Super Bowl Party. This event is FREE TO ALL and sure to be full of food, fun and some football too! Experience the Super Bowl on a large 8ft x 20ft LED Video Wall. Wear your jersey and support your favorite team!
Visit alturl.com/nbqmo or christianfaithcenternc.com for tickets! A limited number of tickets are available for pickup at CFC prior to Feb. 1.
|Event Contact:
|Efrem Daniels
|Event Contact Number:
|919-528-1581 Ext. 226
|Event Contact Email:
|efremd@christianfaithcenternc.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.christianfaithcenternc.com
|Black History Month Gospel Fest
|Event Date:
|02022019
|Event Time:
|2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Trinity United Faith Center Church
|Address Line 1:
|110 South State Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|Gospel Groups performing from all over North Carolina from 2-6pm in recognition of Black History Month.
|Event Contact:
|Glenn Hines Sr.
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 537-1347
|Event Contact Email:
|diananndixon383@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
