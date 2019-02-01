CLOSE
Free Weekend Events From Our Community Calendar

Protesters March Over Death Of Freddie Gray

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  Black History Month Celebration
Event Date:  02/03/2019
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
Address Line 1:  244 Slocomb Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville,NC,28311
Event Description:  Please join Piney Grove FWB in celebrating Black History

Month starting February 3, 2019 at our 11:00 AM service.

Our Honoree will be Gina V. Hawkins, Police Chief, City

of Fayetteville NC.February 10, 2019. Youth Presentation 8:00 A M worship service.

February 17, 2019, Unveiling Presentation 11:00 A M worship service.

February 24, 2019, Black History Month Finale, 11:00 A M worship

service.

District Elder Kerby Haire, Pastor. Piney Grove FWB Church, 244 Slocomb Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311. Church Phone 910-488-9050
Event Contact:  Pamilia McRae
Event Contact Number:  910-717-5731
Event Contact Email:  pamilia247@aol.com

 

 

100 Voices/Community Youth Choir
Event Date:  02/02/2019
Event Time:  12:00n
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  100 Voices/Community Youth Choir
Address Line 1:  3209 Gresham Lake Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27615
Event Description:  This event is to bring together the youth in our communities in Wake, Durham, Cary and other neighboring cities to come and be apart of “100 Voices,” which is a Youth Choir. This group of youth will be in a atmosphere where God is First and taught while singing and being taught the Word of God. They will be in an environment that will assist them and guide them and also their families.
Event Contact:  Minister Racheemba Battles
Event Contact Number:  919-258-8301
Event Contact Email:  racheemba.battles1970@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  King’s Kingdom Ministries

 

 

CFC Superbowl LIII Party
Event Date:  02/03/2019
Event Time:  4:30PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Christian Faith Center
Address Line 1:  101 South Peachtree
City, State, Zip:  27522
Event Description:  It’s Super Bowl Time! Come join us for an Epic Super Bowl Party. This event is FREE TO ALL and sure to be full of food, fun and some football too! Experience the Super Bowl on a large 8ft x 20ft LED Video Wall. Wear your jersey and support your favorite team!

Visit alturl.com/nbqmo or christianfaithcenternc.com for tickets! A limited number of tickets are available for pickup at CFC prior to Feb. 1.
Event Contact:  Efrem Daniels
Event Contact Number:  919-528-1581 Ext. 226
Event Contact Email:  efremd@christianfaithcenternc.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.christianfaithcenternc.com

 

 

Black History Month Gospel Fest
Event Date:  02022019
Event Time:  2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Trinity United Faith Center Church
Address Line 1:  110 South State Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  Gospel Groups performing from all over North Carolina from 2-6pm in recognition of Black History Month.
Event Contact:  Glenn Hines Sr.
Event Contact Number:  (919) 537-1347
Event Contact Email:  diananndixon383@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  URL

 

