Missing Man Dies After Being Pulled From A Duraleigh Road Sandpit in Raleigh

Wednesday night a 29-year-old man was pulled from a sandpit off Duraleigh Road Raleigh. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death. The rescue effort was a joint collaboration with Raleigh Police and Fire Department as well as Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been identified as Lamar Griffin of Cary. He was stuck in a sandpit about near the 5000 block of Duraleigh Road. According to RPD officials Griffin had been missing.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

