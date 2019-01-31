Women’s Empowerment 2019 Featuring Jenifer Lewis

In addition to Patti LaBelle, Gloria Mayfield Banks, and Kirk Franklin we are excited to announce Jenifer Lewis to grace the PNC Arena April 27th, 2019 to celebrate our 25th Anniversary Women’s Empowerment 2019! #WE2019

“PRESERVING OUR LEGACY”

Jenifer Lewis is one of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, with more than 300 appearances in film and television. Dubbed a “national treasure” by TVGuide.com, Jenifer currently stars on the Emmy-nominated hit show “Black-ish,” where her hilarious portrayal of Ruby Johnson earned Jenifer a nomination for the 2018 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy series.

Jenifer’s bestselling memoir, The Mother of Black Hollywood, was named “2018 Book of the Year” at the National Book Club Convention and the audio version received the Earphones Award from AudioFile Magazine.

As both an actress and an activist, Jenifer is a social media sensation. Her viral hits include For My Book, Get Your Ass Out and Vote!; Flint Ain’t Fixed; and In These Streets with Brandy and Roz Ryan.

Jenifer delivered legendary performances as Tina Turner’s mother in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and in “The Preacher’s Wife” as the mother of Whitney Houston’s character. Jenifer starred opposite Matt Damon in Clint Eastwood’s “Hereafter” and for director Tyler Perry, Jenifer created unforgettable characters in “Madea’s Family Reunion” and “Meet the Browns.” In the movie “Castaway,” Jenifer portrayed Tom Hanks’ boss.

In animated films, Jenifer’s uniquely recognizable voice is adored by Disney fans worldwide in roles such as Flo in “Cars,” “Cars 2” and “Cars 3,” and as Mama Odie in “The Princess and the Frog.” In her newest Disney role, Jenifer is the voice of Professor Granville in the “Big Hero 6” television series.

Jenifer’s TV roles have ranged from regular appearances as Aunt Helen on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to guest star roles on “Friends,” “Murphy Brown,” and “Girlfriends.” For six seasons, Jenifer portrayed Lana Hawkins on Lifetime’s hit series “Strong Medicine.”

Jenifer has enjoyed a wide-ranging and varied career in music and theater. She has performed in four Broadway shows, including “Hairspray,” in the role of Motormouth Mabel. At Carnegie Hall she received an electrifying standing ovation singing with the New York Pops orchestra. All told, Jenifer has presented more than 200 concerts, performing in 48 states and five continents.

Jenifer’s accomplishments as an entertainer and community activist have been recognized by the NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award in Theatre, the American Black Film Festival Career Achievement Award, the Human Rights Campaign Ally Award, and an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Webster University in St. Louis. Fans can follow Jenifer on Instagram (@jeniferlewisforreal), Twitter (@JeniferLewis) and Facebook (Jenifer Lewis For Real.)

