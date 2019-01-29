Black-Owned Airport Restaurant Gives Free Meals To TSA Workers

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The government shut down left many people without money to afford food and not be able to pay the bills they needed to pay. Chef Wilkinson owns a Black-owned restaurant at the Miami International Airport and he wanted to help out some of the TSA workers, who always support his business.

According to Black Business the chef gave out free meals to TSA workers since they weren’t getting paid during the government shut down. Over 350 meals were given out to the workers.

Chef Wilkinson said, “These people are here every day. It’s not like they don’t want to work, they want to work — they just aren’t getting paid. I was honored and humbled to show our appreciation & gratitude to TSA workers affected.”

The free meals included a pulled pork or fish sandwich as well as a soda. Suppliers donated food to Wilkinson so he could pull off this event. If the government shutdown happens again he plans on to help out.

