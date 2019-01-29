CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Black-Owned Airport Restaurant Gives Free Meals To TSA Workers

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mixed race man with dreadlocks in commercial kitchen

Source: kali9 / Getty

The government shut down left many people without money to afford food and not be able to pay the bills they needed to pay. Chef Wilkinson owns a Black-owned restaurant at the Miami International Airport and he wanted to help out some of the TSA workers, who always support his business.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Black Business the chef gave out free meals to TSA workers since they weren’t getting paid during the government shut down. Over 350 meals were given out to the workers.

SEE ALSO: Entrepreneur Aims To Open Only Black-Owned Bookstore In Orlando

Chef Wilkinson said, “These people are here every day. It’s not like they don’t want to work, they want to work — they just aren’t getting paid. I was honored and humbled to show our appreciation & gratitude to TSA workers affected.”

The free meals included a pulled pork or fish sandwich as well as a soda. Suppliers donated food to Wilkinson so he could pull off this event. If the government shutdown happens again he plans on to help out.

See photos of Ayesha Curry foodie Instagram below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Black-Owned Airport Restaurant Gives Free Meals To TSA Workers was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 5 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 5 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 week ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close