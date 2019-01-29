Get Up! News Roundup: “This Is Us” Star Sells Girl Scout Cookies At SAG Awards, NFL Speaks Out About Bad Call & More

Get Up Erica
| 01.29.19
This Is Us” has amazing actors and actresses, but we never knew some of them were good sellers as well. Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays the young version of Kate was at the SAG Awards selling Girl Scout cookies.

We see the stars at the award show drink champagne, but they were also munching on Thin Mint cookies. She ended up selling over 100 boxes.

SEE ALSO: This Is Us: 21 Must-See Photos of TV’s Favorite Cast At The 2019 SAG Awards [PHOTOS]

The New Orleans Saints fans still can’t get over the loss against the LA Rams. Fans decided to try and file a lawsuit and the NFL is finally speaking out about the call that ended the game.

A spokesperson for the NFL mentioned that a lot of calls are bad, but officials are humans and make mistakes.

See photos from the SAG Awards below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.

