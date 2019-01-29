Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“This Is Us” has amazing actors and actresses, but we never knew some of them were good sellers as well. Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays the young version of Kate was at the SAG Awards selling Girl Scout cookies.
We see the stars at the award show drink champagne, but they were also munching on Thin Mint cookies. She ended up selling over 100 boxes.
The New Orleans Saints fans still can’t get over the loss against the LA Rams. Fans decided to try and file a lawsuit and the NFL is finally speaking out about the call that ended the game.
A spokesperson for the NFL mentioned that a lot of calls are bad, but officials are humans and make mistakes.
Get Up! News Roundup: “This Is Us” Star Sells Girl Scout Cookies At SAG Awards, NFL Speaks Out About Bad Call & More was originally published on getuperica.com