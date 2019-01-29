CLOSE
Entertainment News
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett attacked, admitted to Hospital

Empire Fall Finale

Source: Matt Dinerstein / Fox  (Far left is Jussie Smollette)

The America we live in today continues to show their divide and this time on”Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.  The singer and rising star was attacked early Tuesday morning in what Chicago police are now calling a possible hate crime.

According to police report, Smollett was attacked by two white men wearing masks “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs”.  They also”poured an unknown chemical substance on the Smollett.
Police also confirmed that one of Smollett’s alleged attackers put a noose around his neck before fleeing the scene.
Smollett was able to take himself to Northwestern Hospital and has sense been release and considering all is in good condition.

