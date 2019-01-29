‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Alleged Homophobic Attack

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett was reportedly attacked early Tuesday morning in an apparent hate crime per TMZ.

Sources directly connected to Jussie tell TMZ, the actor arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday, and at around 2 AM he was hungry and went to a Subway.

We’re told when he walked out, someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n*****?” The 2 men — both white and wearing ski masks — viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib.

During the attack they put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and as they left they screamed, “This is MAGA country.”

According to TMZ’s report above, the attack was so violent that Smollett had to be admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after the attack.

Smollett has since been released but Chicago PD is investigating the incident as a battery.

Fans have already begun flooding Smollett’s IG with comments of support and prayer, although he has yet to publicly acknowledge the attack.

His last post on Instagram, featured a slide show of pictures with the caption reading “#Mood after spending 7 hours on a plane for a 2 hour flight but finally landing all good. Love y’all. Goodnight #WinterVortexIsHurr #ChicagoWeatherAintNoJoke #Smile #troubadourFeb2 #Freedom”

This story is developing and we will continue to keep you updated.

