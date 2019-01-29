TSA Workers In RDU To Get Paid Soon

Air traffic controllers and TSA agents at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport are among some of the 800,000 federal workers who went without pay during the 35-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

Hopefully these workers will see a paycheck and backpay by Friday.

The government reopened Monday, and RDU employees and other federal workers affected by the shutdown should be getting back pay this week. Hopefully these workers will see a paycheck and backpay by Friday.

That relief, however, may be short-lived. The measure signed Friday only keeps the government open until Feb. 15

Souce: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: