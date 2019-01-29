CLOSE
Local
TSA Workers In RDU To Get Paid Soon

The streets of DC have become a ghost town with the Government's Shutdown

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Air traffic controllers and TSA agents at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport are among some of the 800,000 federal workers who went without pay during the 35-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

Hopefully these workers will see a paycheck and backpay by Friday.

That relief, however, may be short-lived. The measure signed Friday only keeps the government open until Feb. 15

That relief, however, may be short-lived. The measure signed Friday only keeps the government open until Feb. 15

 

Souce:   WRAL.com

2019 State of the Union Address , Donald Trump , Nancy Pelosi

