CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

When Can We Expect To See Snow?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Black woman text messaging in the rain

Source: Blend Images – Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

Snow is possible later this evening or tonight as the cold Arctic air moves toward NC.

During the day on Tuesday, high temps will be in the mid-50s. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.

As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow after that, and last perhaps an hour, according to ABC11’s meteorologist Big Weather.  If the rain changes to snow then the Roxboro area will see flakes around 5 p.m., and the Triangle will see flakes around 7 p.m.

Read more at ABC11.com

rain , snow , winter weather

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 14 hours ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 5 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 week ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close