When Can We Expect To See Snow?

Snow is possible later this evening or tonight as the cold Arctic air moves toward NC.

During the day on Tuesday, high temps will be in the mid-50s. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.

As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow after that, and last perhaps an hour, according to ABC11’s meteorologist Big Weather. If the rain changes to snow then the Roxboro area will see flakes around 5 p.m., and the Triangle will see flakes around 7 p.m.

