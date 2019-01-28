CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Postage Stamps Increases To 55 Cents

0 reads
Leave a comment
American Postage Stamps

Source: Photodisc / Getty

Starting January 27th the USPS will increase its prices to mail a letter from 50 cents to 55 cents.

The price hike will impact not only stamps but also flat-rate boxes and envelopes sold by the agency and other shipping and mailing services.

Postage for a one-ounce letter will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents, though the postage for additional ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. The nickel increase is the largest percentage hike since 1991 when postage increased from 25 to 29 cents.

Rates for outbound international letters and domestic postcards will remain the same, at $1.15 and 35 cents, respectively.

Source: ABC11.com

postage increase , stamps , usps

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 7 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close